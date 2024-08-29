Jake Paul on Influencer Boxing: “It Gets Old”

Jake Paul is tired of influencer boxing.

While some people believe that ‘The Problem Child’ only appeals to the lowest common denominator of boxing fans, there’s actually a step lower. In recent years, influencer boxing has gained some ground in the sport through promotions like Misfits Boxing and Kingpyn Boxing, organizations that promote fights with social media influencers who often bring big drama, but little to no actual skill inside the ring.

Speaking with reporters during a recent PFL media scrum, Paul was asked for his thoughts on the influencer scene. Unsurprisingly, his review was less than favorable.

“At the end of the day, it gets old watching people hit like this,” Paul said while flailing his arms around. “Unless people are getting better and progressing, why would we keep on giving $40 or however many dollars it is to watch these fights where it’s just some bullsh*t? “The hype isn’t there anymore because it’s just the same thing. Sh*t talk and fight, but they just suck. Not many of the fighters are improving. I think that’s the main problem.”

Jake Paul gives his opinion on Influencer Boxing 👀 pic.twitter.com/GkYpFVkkza — Hitman Promotions (@HitmanPromotion) August 23, 2024

It may sound a little hypocritical considering Paul has made a name for himself competing against a host of past-their-prime MMA stars, but at least he’s testing himself against established athletes rather than the average Joe with an above-average follower count on Insta.

Jake Paul gearing up for clash with ‘iron’ mike tyson

After scoring a sixth-round TKO against BKFC brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry in July, ‘The Problem Child’ will return to the ring on Friday, November 15 when he goes toe-to-toe with one of the most dangerous boxers in the history of the sweet science, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

The two generational superstars will square off inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with the fight airing live on Netflix to the streaming giant’s 260+ million subscribers at no extra charge.

Paul has won four straight fights since suffering his first loss against Tommy Fury in February 2023. Overall, the YouTube sensation is 10-1 with seven of his wins coming by way of knockout. Tyson, on the other hand, will be competing in a professional boxing match for the first time in nearly two decades.

Tyson did return to the ring in 2020 for an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.