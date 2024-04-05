Superbon kicks his way to another ONE world title against Marat Grigorian – ONE Friday Fights 58 Highlights

Thai icon Superbon returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a long-awaited rematch with Armenian powerhouse Marat Grigorian in the ONE Friday Fights 58 headliner. The winner would emerge as the new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, setting the stage for a title unification clash with undisputed king, Chingiz Allazov.

Grigorian looked to put pressure on the Thai early and landed a flurry of strikes in the latter stage of the opening round, including a couple of solid uppercuts that connected clean. Grigorian attempted to bring that same pressure in the second as Superbon offered a series of body kicks in hopes of deterring his opponent from continuing to lumber forward.

Despite absorbing some serious punishment to his midsection, Grigorian had no intention of backing down and proceeded to pick up the pace in the fourth round as Superbon started to show signs of fatigue.

With the fight potentially tied going into the fifth and final round, both fighters emptied their gas tanks, peppering one another with a variety of brutal blows before the final bell rang, bringing an end to another classic encounter between two of the pound-for-pound best kickboxers in the world.

​Official Result: Superbon def. Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision to win the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Check out highlights from Superbon vs. Marat Grigorian below:

Superbon takes a unanimous decision and has ONE Championship gold on his shoulder once again.



The new interim featherweight kickboxing champion. #ONEFridayFights58 pic.twitter.com/HOHpQWL8e4 — Nicolas Atkin (@nicatkinONE) April 5, 2024

AND NEW 👑 Superbon outpoints Marat Grigorian to win the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title!



Watch the ONE Friday Fights 58 full event replay on https://t.co/8MeKhRvqhy#ONEFridayFights58 | 🔴 Live Now⁰🌍 Global PPV on https://t.co/eBUfsOmxDL | 9PM ICT/10AM ET… pic.twitter.com/Nn50YnrPwg — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) April 5, 2024