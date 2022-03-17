Tai Tuivasa has suggested his previous co-worker Greg Hardy should make a career change.

Having spent 67 seconds in the octagon together, neither Tuivasa nor Hardy are fond of each other. Tuivasa made a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. When the host mentioned that Hardy was still bad-mouthing Tuivasa even after his defeat to Sergei Spivac at UFC 272, the Australian responded

“How can he talk smack when he just got smacked again? He’s an idiot. He should go bloody work at a McDonalds or something.” (H/T MMANews)

Tuivasa’s employment advice comes following Hardy’s third straight KO/TKO defeat. After the unfruitful performances, the UFC has decided to let the “Prince of War” walk.

Hardy took to Instagram to share his release

The heavyweight had quite the rollercoaster in the UFC compiling a record of 6-5 in the company. He was spotlighted three times on the main cards of a PPV event. The former NFL player will find himself a suitor for another MMA promotion in the future and shouldn’t have a hard time finding work, keeping himself busy from flipping burgers.

Tai Tuivasa Has Found Himself On Quite the Run

At the end of 2019, Tuivasa found himself on the same road as Hardy, coming off three consecutive losses. Since then “Bam Bam” has strung together five straight impressive knockout victories over the likes of Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker, the aforementioned Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai, and most recently Derick Lewis. After moving his camp to Dubai, the Western Sydney native has revamped his career.

With the newfound momentum, the Shoey King is slated for a big fight after his victory over the ‘Knockout King’ Derrick Lewis, which he considers was the greatest moment in his career so far.

There have been recent rumblings of a potential fight with Stipe Miocic during International Fight Week in July, but nothing has been announced or confirmed yet. Tuivasa did say on the show that the Miocic fight is the one he wants next, mentioning it would be an honor to share the cage with him.

It will be interesting to see who the matchmakers pair with Tuivasa for his next bout, but regardless of who he draws there will be many excited to see him get back in the octagon as he has truly become one of the promotions fan-favorites.

You can view the full interview here

Where would you like to see Greg Hardy go next? Who should be Tai Tuivasa’s next opponent?

