Magomed Ankalaev claims Alex Pereira is pushing back title rematch, eyes fight with Carlos Ulberg instead

Russian star, Magomed Ankalaev has claimed long-time rival, Alex Pereira is again trying to delay their immediate title fight — this time until Ramadan next year, as he looks to pivot to a new title defense.

Ankalaev, who faced off with the dominant former two-division champion back in March, landed a controversial decision win over the Brazilian, leading to outcry for an immediate title re-run between the duo.

With his loss, Pereira suffered his first defeat at the light heavyweight limit, having defended his crown in a trio of stunning knockout wins over Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and most recently, UFC Baku main event winner, Khalil Rountree.

And himself ruling out a defense against Syndicate MMA staple, Rountree recently, Ankalaev has now claimed Sao Paulo finisher, Pereira, is doing his level best to force their rematch to a less-than-ideal timeline during Ramadan next year.

As far as he’s concerned, the former two-weight champion clearly doesn’t want to fight him next. And he’s now ready to welcome a charge from the surging Carlos Ulberg in his targeted return toward the end of the year.

Magomed Ankalaev reveals plans to fight Carlos Ulberg next

“Alex (Pereira) now asking he want to fight me during Ramadan again I need more time,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account this evening. “And the other clown (Jiri Prochazka) he have to do his homework. Let me fight Carlos (Ulberg) I think he’s more dangerous than all of them.”

Breaking news } Alex now asking he want to fight me during Ramadan again I need more time and the other clown he have to do his homework let me fight Carlos I think he’s more dangerous than all of them 😁 — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) June 29, 2025

Himself landing the number three rank at light heavyweight, Kiwi striker, Ulberg most recently turned in a decision win over former champion, Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC London back in March of this year. With the win, the City Kickboxing star improved his unbeaten streak to eight straight fights.