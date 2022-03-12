Heavyweight fighter and former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy has announced his release from the UFC after his most recent loss at UFC 272 against Sergey Spivak.

Hardy joined the UFC back in 2018, four years after his domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend. He earned a contract on ‘Dana White‘s Contender Series’ when he fought another former NFL player, Austen Lane. He knocked him out in the first round and caught White’s eye.

Hardy quickly became target for MMA fans and never was very well liked inside the octagon. To go add on to that, Hardy also had a disqualification loss when he kneed a downed opponent and also used an inhaler in between rounds in another fight.

Although Hardy ended his career with a 6-5 record inside the UFC, he was on the main card of three numbered UFC events ( 249, 264, and 272).

Greg Hardy finished his UFC career on a three fight losing streak.

Hardy lost all three of his last fights by either KO/TKO. He was flatlined by title contender Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264. Hardy was also ground and pounded by Spivak and Marcin Tybura.

Hardy announced the release on his Instagram earlier today.

“What a run, ya boy is far from done just got some fine tuning to do. Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly i appreciate my coaches, family, and the UFC for giving me the opportunity to shine bright” Hardy said on his Instagram post.

Hardy seems dead set on continuing his journey in the MMA world. Hardy is still a bigger name that fans love to see get beat up, so an organization will take a chance on him solely for his name. It could be very possibly that Eagle FC may be the organization to take that leap of faith with Hardy.

Are you happy that Greg Hardy is no longer in the UFC?

