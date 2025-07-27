Super RIZIN 4 – Full Results and Highlights From Saitama

RIZIN returns to the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan for Super RIZIN 4: Midsummer Brawl Festival on Sunday, July 26.

The massive 18-fight card is scheduled to feature the RIZIN World Grand Prix quarterfinal and semifinal bouts, in addition to a highly anticipated bantamweight title clash as reigning champion Naoki Inoue puts his gold on the line against Ryuya Fukuda. Also featured will be former Bellator sensation Patricky Pitbull, who meets Shunta Nomura in a lightweight showdown.

And in the main event of the evening, 43-fight veteran Kleber Koike Erbst squares off with Mikuru Asakura in a massive featherweight rematch.

In June 2021, Erbst scored a second-round submission victory over Asakura at RIZIN 28 in Tokyo. Now, the 33-year-old fan favorite will look to even the series and secure his 13th career win under the RIZIN banner.

Super RIZIN 4 Full Results:

Catchweight Bout : Shogo Kuriaki def. Taiga Kawabe via unanimous decision.

: Shogo Kuriaki def. Taiga Kawabe via unanimous decision. Heavyweight Bout: Satoshi ‘Takakenshin’ Kamiyama def. Masashi Inada via TKO (strikes) at 2:29 of Round 2.

Catchweight Bout : Takahiro Ashida def. Naoki Tanaka via unanimous decision.

: Takahiro Ashida def. Naoki Tanaka via unanimous decision. Flyweight GP Quarterfinal Bout: Yuki Motoya def. Hiroya Kondo via unanimous decision.

Flyweight GP Quarterfinal Bout : Hiromasa Ougikubo def. Jose Torres via unanimous decision.

: Hiromasa Ougikubo def. Jose Torres via unanimous decision. Flyweight GP Quarterfinal Bout : Yuki Ito def. Nkazimulo Zulu via unanimous decision.

: Yuki Ito def. Nkazimulo Zulu via unanimous decision. Flyweight GP Quarterfinal Bout: Alibek Gadzhiammamatov def. Takaki Soya via TKO (strikes) at 2:40 of Round 3.

Flyweight GP Quarterfinal Bout: Makoto Takahashi def. Erson Yamamoto via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:55 of Round 1.

Heavyweight GP Semifinal Bout: Marek Samociuk def. Jose Augusto Azevedo via unanimous decision.

Heavyweight GP Semifinal Bout: Alexander Soldatkin def. Mikio Ueda via TKO (hammerfists) at 3:05 of Round 2.

Super Atomweight Bout: Moeri Suda def. Noeru Narita via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:02 of Round 2.

Bantamweight Bout: Tatsuya Ando def. Yang Ji-yong via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:52 of Round 2.

Catchweight Bout: Seika Izawa def. Shin Yu-jin via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:24 of Round 1.

Bantamweight Championship Bout: Naoki Inoue def. Ryuya Fukuda via unanimous decision.

Catchweight Bout: Kyoma Akimoto def. Koki Akada via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:57 of Round 1.

Featherweight Bout: YA-MAN def. Masanori Kanehara via KO (uppercut to ground-and-pound) at 2:51 of Round 3.

Lightweight Bout: Shunta Nomura def. Patricky Pitbull via unanimous decision.

