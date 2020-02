RIZIN 21 Full Results : Mikuru Asakura KOs Daniel Salas

Spread the word!













RIZIN 21 went down today (Sat. February 22, 2020) inside the Hamamatsu Arena in Hamamatsu, Japan.

The 13-bout card was headlined by 150-pound catchweight bout between Japan’s Mikuru Asakura and Mexico’s Daniel Salas. The co-main event saw the USA’s Victory Henry taking on Japanese veteran Masanori Kanehara in a bantamweight bout.

Below are the full results from RIZIN 21 card.

Full Card:

Catchweight: Mikuru Asakura def. Daniel Salas via RD2 KO

Kickboxing: