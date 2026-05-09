UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland – Early Prelim Results and Highlights

MMA returns to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for a loaded UFC 328 card, headlined by a middleweight title clash between reigning champion Khamzat Chimaev and ex-titleholder Sean Strickland.

After securing a decisive decision victory over Dricus du Plessis in August to claim the 185-pound crown, Chimaev puts his gold on the line against Strickland in one of the most anticipated main events of 2026. ‘Tarzan’ scored his spot as Chimaev’s first challenger via a sensational third-round knockout of Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez in February.

Also on tap at UFC 328 is Joshua Van’s first defense of the flyweight world championship. Hoping to end his reign early is Tatsuro Taira, who walks into the contest coming off a dominant victory over Brandon Moreno late last year.

Rounding out the top card will be a potential heavyweight title eliminator as the surging Waldo Cortes-Acosta squares off with perennial contender Alexander Volkov.

But first, we’ve got four big early prelim bouts to work through, including a showdown between streaking standout Pat Sabatini and French knockout artist William Gomis.

UFC 328 Early Prelim Results and Highlights

Middleweight Bout: Roman Kopylov def. Marco Tulio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Escuchen esa patada por parte de Kopylov 🤯 Quiere volarle a cabeza al brasileño #UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/c9KBZzy13z — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2026

🤯 Wooow qué potencia de Kopylov y qué aguante del brasileño 🇧🇷 #UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/QJYcTwfvV2 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2026

Ufff potente intercambio de ambos peleadores ‼️ Queremos nocaut 🛑 #UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/4kuJzVUeGc — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2026

🚨 Después de una dura batalla, Roman Kopylov se lleva la victoria por decisión unánime 🔥#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/3IwTtPqth8 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2026

Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini def. William Gomis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

🚨 Sabatini comienza con su control y ya logra su primer derribo 🚨#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/GOHoBqDsVX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2026

Ufff cierran potente el round 2️⃣ Están encendidos 🔥#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/Fn4nDSLLf8 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2026

⚠️ Ese rodillazo de Gomis debió doler pero termina siendo dominado ⚠️#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/mxm5NVXXoT — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2026

La victoria se la lleva 🇺🇸 @PatSabatini145 por decisión unánime 🔥#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/VyytQeboLd — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2026

Middleweight Bout: Baisangur Susurkaev def. Djorden Santos via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:12 of Round 3.

Lo mandó a dormir ‼️ Susurkaev somete de forma dramática al brasileño #UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/4B4eabEKsP — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2026

💥 De esta forma el ruso Baisangur Susurkaev consigue la sumisión sobre el brasileño Djorden Santos en el tercer round ‼️#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/LRWu9Gprpt — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2026

Continúa invicto ‼️ Baisangur Susurkaev se lleva la victoria con impresionante submisión 🛑#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/g0SIJ0zWyJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2026

Flyweight Bout: Jose Ochoa def. Clayton Carpenter via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

🤯 Potente Ochoa 🇵🇪 con ganas inmensas de finalizar la pelea 🔥 #UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/gnwlPjVxGw — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2026