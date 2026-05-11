Sean Brady wants big fight following victory at UFC 328

UFC welterweight Sean Brady is hungry to prove he deserves a title shot following an impressive win at UFC 328.

Last weekend, Sean Brady was able to defeat Joaquin Buckley in a fairly comprehensive manner to remind the masses that he is still a contender at 170 pounds. He’s suffered setbacks in the past against the likes of Belal Muhammad and Michael Morales, but Sean has never been someone to dwell on failure. Instead, he’s always focused on rebuilding.

Now that he’s got another notable win under his belt, Sean Brady can begin to look to the future. Of course, he’s 33 years of age and there are so many incredible young stars rising up through the ranks at welterweight, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a place for him.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Sean Brady made it clear that he wants all the smoke.

Sean Brady discusses his future

“Everybody wants a title shot,” Brady told MMA Junkie at the UFC 328 post-fight news conference. “I’d fight (Kamaru) Usman because he’s a former champion. I think that would make sense. I heard he’s going up to middleweight. I’ve fought back. I beat Leon Edwards – I was the No. 1 contender. I fought Morales – I just fought back again.

“I deserve to fight up so, we’ll see how it plays out. I would love to fight in Philly, but it’s got to make sense for me, man. I’m 33 years old. I’m getting better and better every time I go out there, and I want to be a UFC champion, and I’m just trying to inch my way toward that.”

“I would fight Prates, 100 percent,” Brady said. “I’ve asked for that fight before. Yeah, let’s do it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

If there’s one thing we know about Brady, it’s that he doesn’t like to take the easy way out – regardless of how tough his next opponent may seem. He knows that he has to made the most of every opportunity he gets, and taking on someone like Prates will certainly test whether he can still withstand the heat.