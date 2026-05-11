First Look: The UFC Freedom 250 Fight Kit for the White House Card

UFC drops first images of Freedom 250 fight kits ahead of White House card. The gear arrives just weeks before the June 14 event on the South Lawn. Fans can grab theirs online now.

UFC Reveals Freedom 250 Fight Kit Ahead of White House Event

President Donald Trump first pitched the idea at an Iowa rally last July. He called for a full UFC card with 20,000 to 25,000 fans on White House grounds to mark America’s 250th birthday. UFC CEO Dana White locked it in after meetings with the Trump team. The date lines up with Trump’s 80th birthday too.

🚨 First look at the UFC White House fight kits just dropped 👀



(via @Complex) pic.twitter.com/fev0Fj9DzI — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 11, 2026

Venum built the kits with red, white, and blue colors. A White House logo sits front and center. An exclusive USA 250 patch joins it, made with Fanatics, the White House, and America 250. Kits go on sale at ufcstore.com, venum.com, and fanatics.com. In D.C., find them at the Lincoln Memorial press conference on June 12, The Ellipse Park on June 13 and 14, and a pop-up store at 1099 14th St NW from June 11 to 14.

Ilia Topuria defends his lightweight title against interim champ Justin Gaethje in the main event. Alex Pereira faces Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight belt in the co-main. Other bouts include Sean O’Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi at bantamweight, Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler at lightweight, Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus at middleweight, and Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia at featherweight.

The card features 14 fighters total, as shown at the first presser. A custom belt with American flag design and 1776 Roman numerals waits for the winners.