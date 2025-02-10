Super Bowl LIX Sparks Opposing Reactions From UFC Veterans as Eagles Soar to Victory

Two UFC veterans, Terrance McKinney and Julian Marquez, had markedly different reactions to Super Bowl LIX, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles secure a decisive victory.

UFC Veterans Split Over Eagles’ Super Bowl Triumph

Terrance McKinney, known for his lightning-fast finishes in the Octagon, took to social media with a humorous and celebratory tone. “Philly’s defense is handing out sacks like it’s Wawa on free hoagie day. Mahomes has already been bagged up five times, and at this rate, they might start charging him a plastic bag tax,” McKinney quipped. He followed up with another post, exclaiming, “KFC tonite they fried lmfao let’s go eagles.”

On the other hand, Julian Marquez, a middleweight fighter with a penchant for exciting bouts, offered a more somber assessment. “This is a tough Super Bowl to watch. Its painful to be honest but the Eagles did exactly what they needed to do to secure a W. Hats off to Philly they are doing it,” Marquez commented.

The contrasting reactions reflect the fighters’ diverse personalities, mirroring their different approaches in the UFC. McKinney, a lightweight, is known for his aggressive style and quick finishes. He holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history, dispatching Matt Frevola in just seven seconds.

Marquez has built a reputation for his resilience and submission skills. Despite facing recent setbacks, including a loss to Zachary Reese on June 8, 2024, Marquez has provided fans with memorable performances, earning two “Fight of the Night” bonuses during his UFC tenure.

As the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl victory, these UFC fighters’ reactions showcased the diverse perspectives within the MMA community, proving that even among professional athletes, sports fandom knows no bounds.