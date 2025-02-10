Kendrick Killed It: Karyn Bryant’s Hot Take on Super Bowl Halftime Show From an Even Hotter Location

ByTimothy Wheaton
Karyn Bryant, UFC correspondent, shared her thoughts on Super Bowl LIX and Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance via social media on Sunday. Bryant is known for her work as a UFC anchor, she posted her reactions while relaxing in a hot tub.

Karyn Bryant on the Super Bowl and Kendrick Lamar

The Super Bowl LIX halftime show featured Kendrick Lamar, with reactions ranging from new meme formats to some finding it uninteresting. Lamar’s setlist included “DNA,” “Euphoria,” and “Humble.” He also brought out SZA as a special guest. The Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles, with the Eagles ultimately winning.

From her Hot Tub, the UFC staple Karyn Bryant said:

“I was rooting for Philly, so I enjoyed the Super Bowl… And I think Kendrick killed it. Finishing up a solid #sundayfunday with a dip in the hot tub..”

Bryant has been a UFC anchor for over 11 years and has hosted various shows. She has also worked as a writer and producer for shows and films like “Special,” “Sliders,” and “MMA H.E.A.T.”

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

