Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Spotlight Features MMA Fighter Biniyam Shibre

MMA fighter performed alongside Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl. Biniyam Shibre is an Ethiopian MMA fighter, dancer, and reality TV personality who recently achieved a significant milestone by performing in the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show with Kendrick Lamar. He participated as one of the acrobats during Lamar’s performance, specifically appearing in a segment involving a “street lamp” routine.

Biniyam Shibre and Kendrick Lamar

During the Superbowl halftime show, MMA athlete Biniyam Shibre danced alongside mega hip hop star Kendrick Lamar. This marks a major career highlight for Biniyam, who has a background in dance, gymnastics, and entertainment. His ex-partner Ariela Weinberg also celebrated his accomplishment on social media, congratulating him for this achievement.

The halftime show, headlined by Kendrick Lamar with special guest SZA, was held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and featured a mix of music, choreography, and acrobatics. Biniyam’s involvement reflects his diverse talents beyond MMA and reality TV.

Biniyam Shibre has an undefeated amateur MMA record of 4-0. His victories include notable performances such as a 12-second submission win via rear-naked choke and a 6-second knockout. He made his amateur debut in 2017 at Revolution Combat Championships 14 and has since competed in promotions like Flex Fights and 559 Fights. Biniyam’s ultimate goal is to compete in the UFC, as he has expressed his desire to take his MMA career to the next level.

Before MMA, Biniyam was a well-known dancer and choreographer in Ethiopia. He performed traditional Ethiopian dances as well as contemporary styles. He also worked as a nightclub entertainer and appeared in live shows like Marvel Universe Live as a stunt performer after moving to the U.S.

He rose to prominence on 90 Day Fiancé, where he appeared with his then-partner Ariela Weinberg. The couple has one son together but reportedly split in early 2024. Biniyam’s diverse talents across sports and entertainment continue to make him a multifaceted personality who was noticed by Kendrick Lamar.