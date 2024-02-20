‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin has two UFC fighters he would love to see crossover into the WWE

ByCraig Pekios
Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin would love to see two of the UFC’s biggest stars cross over into the world of sports entertainment.

With WWE and the UFC merged under the TKO Group banner, the barrier between professional wrestling and mixed martial arts is thinning. That much was apparent on Monday night when former Bellator MMA champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler showed up on RAW and cut a promo on Conor McGregor. Following the appearance, rumors began circulating that the two fighters could end up involved in some type of feud culminating at the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania, which just so happens to go down one week before UFC 300.

READ MORE:  10 years after declaring Wanderlei Silva will never be in the Hall of Fame, Dana White to induct 'The Axe Murderer'

Asked for his opinion on which UFC stars could potentially cross over into the WWE, Attitude Era icon Steve Austin immediately had two names in mind.

“If I’m going right now, I’m going Sean Strickland,” Austin said in an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “I like Sean Strickland. Boy, he stays economical in the Octagon. But what a promo!

“Then I go Colby Covington. All the trash talk talk, all the athletic ability. Guy never runs out of gas, he’s always in shape. Talks a mean streak and can back it up. He’s very exciting, he has that X factor that you always look for. He’s double tough.”

Colby Covington would likely make a perfect addition to the WWE roster. After all, he’s been perfecting his ‘Chaos’ persona for years in front of UFC fans. Strickland however, would likely present a PR nightmare for Triple H and Co. Something the WWE certainly wants to avoid these days.

READ MORE:  Dana White confirms Merab Dvalishvili will fight for the bantamweight title following UFC 298 win

Of course, fans have already seen plenty of stars crossover through the years. After successful runs in the UFC, both Ronda Rousey and Matt Riddle moved to professional wrestling and found further fame. On the flip side, WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and CM Punk decided to test their mettle inside the Octagon after becoming two of pro wrestling’s biggest names. Brock Lesnar went on to become the UFC heavyweight champion, defeating Randy Couture at UFC 91. He would defend successfully the title against Frank Mir and Shane Carwin.

Punk, on the other hand, went 0-2 inside the Octagon, though his sophomore appearance against Mike Jackson was ultimately overturned to a no-contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

READ MORE:  Alexander Volkanovski vows to land title rematch with Ilia Topuria at UFC Spain: 'Next time it'll be different'
READ MORE:  Jamahal Hill reveals hasty timeline for UFC 300 title fight with Alex Pereira: 'I found out when I got to the venue'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts