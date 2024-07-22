Virna Jandiroba calls out UFC Champ Zhang Weili “I create problems for most people.”

The Brazilian athlete Virna Jandiroba was able to earn an impressive first-round submission victory in her most recent fight. Facing Amanda Lemos in this past weekend’s UFC main event, “Carcará” was able to add another victory to her impressive win streak. The 36-year-old then called for a title shot against Zhang Weili.

Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC on ESPN 60 got Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos as the main event on July 20, 2024. This was a top-ranked matchup in the women’s strawweight division. Both of these athletes were ranked in the top five. Lemos was a former title contender while Jandiroba was riding a three-fight win streak. Brazil’s Jandiroba was able to earn a second-round submission win with a slick armbar. The black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has won a whopping two-thirds of her fights by way of submission.

By extending her win streak to four in a row, Virna Jandiroba wants a crack at the strawweight champion Zhang Weili. China’s Zhang is a two-time UFC champion who has defeated notable fighters such as Carla Esparza, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Jéssica Andrade, and, most recently, Yan Xiaonan, among others.

In the post-fight press conference, Jandiroba said, “You never know the plans with the UFC, but I believe that this win, the way it went, especially not just beating, but submitting a former title contender like Amanda who is extremely tough, I think it should get me a title shot.” She added, “Within the weirdness of everything that I do, I think that I create problems for most people, and that’s how I can beat her.”

Tatiana Suarez is the likely next pick to challenge for the title against Zhang Weili. She has earned dominant wins over Jéssica Andrade and Montana De La Rosa. However, in February she withdrew from an event due to an injury. Injuries have plagued the career of the wrestling talent, forcing her to only have two matches in the past five years. If Suarez is out due to injury, Jandiroba may be next in line for a title shot.