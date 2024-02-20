WWE Superstar CM Punk leaves the door open for a UFC return: ‘You never say never’

CM Punk has left the door open for a return to the Octagon.

Punk — real name Phillip Brooks — has been one of the hottest names in professional wrestling for the last 15+ years. An especially impressive feat when you consider the fact that he never once stepped inside a ring for seven of them. During his time away from the world of sports entertainment, Punk tested his combat sports skills with two separate appearances under the UFC banner.

He made his promotional debut at UFC 203 against welterweight standout Mickey Gall. Things went pretty much how you’d expect, with CM Punk suffering a submission loss less than halfway through the opening round.

Nearly two years later, he would give it another go. To his credit, Punk fared much better in his sophomore appearance against Mike Jackson at UFC 225, but he still lost the bout via unanimous decision — though it was later overturned to a no-contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

That was all she wrote for CM Punk’s MMA career but during a recent interview with Aaron Bronsteter, the Second City Saint said that when it comes to a potential UFC comeback, you can never say never.

“You never say never,” said Punk. “Who thought I would’ve ever fought in the UFC? I was afforded an opportunity by Lorenzo [Fertitta] and Dana [White], and I would be kicking myself to this day if I said no. “I’m not a guy who lives with regret. I will seize opportunities whether people believe I deserve the opportunities or not. I work hard for my dreams, and I will always chase them. Also, I think a lot of clouds parted, and time heals all wounds, so when it came back to wrestling, it was the right time.”

1-on-1 with CM Punk, who reacts to Ilia Topuria becoming the featherweight champion, why he returned to pro wrestling and his immediate thoughts on the UFC 300 main event. pic.twitter.com/BGbvdedWsg — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 18, 2024

CM Punk’s Return to Wrestling has left a lot to be desired

CM Punk made his triumphant return to professional wrestling in the summer of 2021, signing with All Elite Wrestling. Unfortunately, Punk’s run was marred in controversy after his all-too-real rivalry with Nick and Matt Jackson — better known as The Young Bucks — spilled out of the locker room and into the headlines. Punk made a brief return after serving a lengthy suspension, but was ultimately released by AEW president Tony Khan in September 2023.

Two months later, he returned to the WWE at the Survivor Series. He has wrestled just twice since then and suffered a bicep injury while competing in the 2024 Royal Rumble in January. He is expected to be out of action for six to eight months.