Video – Michael Chandler unleashes promo on Conor McGregor at WWE event: ‘We have unfinished business, boy’

Former lightweight championship challenger, Michael Chandler has unleashed another scathing promo on former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – this time from the barricade alongside the WWE universe, urging the UFC star to finally make good on his return to the Octagon.

Chandler, the current number five ranked lightweight contender, has himself been sidelined from the Octagon since he featured on the main card of UFC 281 back in 2022, slumping to an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s high-stakes clash.

As for McGregor, the summer will mark three years since the Dubliner’s most recent outing, having fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to the aforenoted, Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

And expected to fight Kill Cliff FC staple, Chandler in his long-anticipated return to the Octagon, McGregor – who called for a June return during International Fight Week at UFC 302, has been denied as hasty a return as he wishes, with UFC CEO, Dana White claiming things are far from concrete on his comeback.

Michael Chandler calls for Conor McGregor at WWE event

Continually chasing a fight with the ex-two-weight champion, Chandler attended a professional wrestling event with the WWE – now-under the TKO Group banner alongside the UFC banner, before issuing a massive promo, calling for a fight with McGregor to much fanfare.

“Hey, what’s up, Anaheim?” Michael Chandler said. “You are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet. Now, there’s a man from Ireland that’s been making me wait for way too long.”

“And I still got one dude on my mind,” Michael Chandler. “Conor McGregor, get your candy-ass back to the Octagon, we got some unfinished business, boy. God bless. I’ll see you at the top.”

Do you think we ever see Conor McGregor fight Michael Chandler?