Ian Garry vows to force Colby Covington into fight after UFC 298: ‘He’s going to do what he’s told’

UFC welterweight Ian Garry is confident that Colby Covington could be forced into a future matchup.

Despite all the outside noise, Garry would squeak out a decision against the tough and hard-hitting Geoff Neal last night. While the contest may have lacked the drama fans wanted, Garry kept his undefeated record intact and takes another step forward to a shot at a title.

During his post-fight speech, Ian Garry would call out former interim champion, Covington, seemingly confident of a noteworthy victory over ‘Chaos’.

The only issue is that since his initial come-up, Covington’s activity has been spotty, with him only fighting four times since his first title attempt against Kamaru Usman in 2019. The American also seems more interested in taking on more established names and seems willing to wait it out for big fights.

However, Garry seems confident that the UFC could force Covington to face him next,

“He doesn’t have a choice,” Garry said during the UFC 298 post-fight press conference. “He’s lost three title fights. He doesn’t have a choice. Sorry, I don’t mean to interrupt, but there is no other f****** option for him. Who else are they gonna put? He’s not going to sign the fight grapplers, that’s for sure. He’s not gonna fight [Stephen] ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. Do you know what I mean? What’s the point of putting them two together? (H/T MMA Fighting)

Ian Garry vows to force Colby Covington fight after UFC 298

While Garry did may not be a fan of Covington’s antics, ‘The Future’ did compliment the 35-year-old’s fighting ability, but reiterated that he is not in the same position as he was during the peak of his career.

“I might be talking s*** about him – there’s a lot of respect on his name from all the MMA community,” Garry said. “Do you know what I mean? He wrestles hard, he puts up output in fights, but he’s just not 1/10 of the fighter I am. And it’s my job to go out there and prove that, and I would do that with a smile on my face.

“I don’t believe he’s in a position to be picking and choosing his fights. If he wants to fight, he’s going to do what he’s told, and I’m sure [UFC execs] Hunter [Campbell] and Dana [White] will tell him that.”

