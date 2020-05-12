Stipe Miocic Reveals Team Is Working On Training Location, Date For Daniel Cormier Fight

Spread the word!













Miocic: Cormier Just Likes To Make Noise

There is no need for an interim title fight — UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is planning on fighting Daniel Cormier soon.

Miocic was expected to defend his title against Cormier in a trilogy fight later this year. However, the Cleveland native recently stated that he wouldn’t compete unless he had a proper training camp amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That led some to believe he wouldn’t fight at all which Miocic claimed wasn’t going to be the case. UFC president Dana White even went as far as suggesting he could strip Miocic if he doesn’t fight.

If that were the case, Cormier stated he would be open to facing Francis Ngannou for the vacant title. Miocic, however, reiterated that he very much plans on fighting Cormier.

He’s even working with the UFC on training locations and a fight date.

“I’ve already said I’m going to fight DC. He just likes to make noise. My team is working on securing a training location and dates w UFC. I have five belts at home. I don’t need to sit on anything. If I didn’t have a torn retina, I would’ve already fought & retired @dc_mma .”

That was naturally music to Cormier’s ears who responded asking for a specific date.

“Champ, that’s perfect and all I wanna hear. Just give me a date! That’s it, let us all know. You said the fall, when in the fall is all we are asking.”

When do you think we’ll see the trilogy?