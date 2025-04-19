UFC Kansas City Fighter Withdrawn From Event Amid Allegations of Sexual Assault Against a Minor

Ahmad Hassanzada is no longer scheduled to make his Octagon debut next weekend at UFC Kansas City.

After scoring a third-round submission victory over Dylan Mantello on Dana White’s Contender Series in September, Hassanzada was scheduled to square off with Evan Elder when the UFC returns to the ‘City of Fountains’ on April 26. That is no longer the case after the 12-3 fighter was arrested on Friday afternoon on charges of alleged sexual assault against a minor.

Hassanzada’s arrest was confirmed via a police report obtained from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and an article by AG Fight.

According to the report, Hassanzada, 28, is charged with two felonies, one being a “Lewd or Lascivious Act with a Child Under 14” and the other a “Lewd Act on Child Victim 14 or 15, Defendant 10 Years Older Than Victim.” Bail has been set at $400,000.

Hassanzada has been officially removed from the UFC roster

Following his arrest on Friday, the Team Alpha Male fighter has been removed from the Kansas City card and was officially released from the UFC roster per a statement made to MMAmania. His next court date is scheduled for April 22, 2025.

“Ahmad Hassanzada was removed from his bout and is no longer signed to the organization,” said UFC officials.

Before his Contender Series win, Hassanzada competed under both the LFA and Cage Warriors banners.