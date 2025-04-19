UFC president Dana White has been making the rounds on celebrity podcasts and recently appeared on Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, where he discussed his work as UFC president, parenting, and other general life topics. The conversation of cancel culture would be brought up, and Dana White would make a bold point on the subject and how he thinks one should avoid the modern social media problem. The MMA promoter would say this:

“You can only be canceled if you allow people that you don’t give a [expletive] about to cancel you. You have a core that you care about, that are your people. If they cancel you, that’s a whole other story. Who gives a [expletive] what everybody else thinks? It blows over. You only get canceled if you allow it.”

The subject of cancel culture is a contentious one that has pervaded online discourse for quite some time now, and many figures on all sides have weighed in on this subject, with figures like Sean Strickland, Bryce Mitchell, and Conor McGregor being figures who one can argue have had “cancelling” attempts lobbied at them.

Dana white Doesn’t believe in Cancel culture because it can’t happen to him.

While Dana white may have a point that one should be indifferent to the opinions of others and continue working towards one’s goals, which is a valuable message on its own face, however, Dana White is also in the business of “canceling” if they don’t go along with the UFC’s desires as Dana White has openly disparaged his own fighters in an attempt a to get them to bend to his whims.

An action that can lead to cancel culture, not just that, but even Dana White was once exiled from the MMA community due to some controversy. It wouldn’t have a lasting effect on his life, and he’s quite a smart businessman who can likely survive a cancellation, unlike the average person.

While Dana White is undoubtedly one of the greatest combat sports promoters of all time, and an incredible businessman who helped make MMA go more mainstream than it ever has. He, like many others, has climbed the mountain of success and stayed there, making friends with the likes of President Donald Trump, whether in sports, business, journalism, or any other industry. It’s easy to lose touch with the broader reality of everyone else.