UFC ace Stephen Thompson reveals offer to fight for the BKFC: ‘Y’all are different animals’

Former two-time welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson has revealed he was recently approached by a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) to determine his interest in a potential transition to the ring once his UFC deal lapses — much to his disinterest, in fact.

Thompson, a former two-time welterweight title challenger and perennial contender at 170lbs, most recently returned at UFC 307 back in October in Utah.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And taking on the streaking knockout ace, Joaquin Buckley, Simpsonville striker, Thompson was stopped with a rallying third round finish by the former, handing him his second consecutive stoppage loss following a prior submission defeat to the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Without a victory since a late corner stoppage TKO win over the always-active, Kevin Holland in a main event setting back in 2022, Thompson, the current number eleven ranked challenger at welterweight, offered the soon-to-return, Donald Cerrone an interesting proposal this week in the form of an Octagon clash.

“So maybe I’m thinking April-May time [for a return to the UFC], I think would be cool just because I’m a huge fan of (Donald) Cerrone and he comes from that old school era that I kind of came from almost 13-14 years ago, so it’s cool that he wants to jump back out there,” Stephen Thompson said on the Overdogs Podcast.

“I thought it would be awesome if he doesn’t want to cut the weight to 155, maybe to make that fight at 170, I thought it would be really cool to have two veterans like that step back out there and face off against each other,” Stephen Thompson explained. “But nothing booked yet, but that’s what I’m kind of shooting for, that April-May time.”

Stephen Thompson reveals offer for future BKFC move

Furthermore, during the same podcast interview with current BKFC star, Mike Perry — Thompson revealed he has already put the firm brakes on a recent offer to make a move to the David Feldman-led promotion in the future.

Bare-knuckle (BKFC) came to Greenville, South Carolina, and I went to it,” Stephen Thompson said. “I went to it and I think the owner was like, ‘Yo, Wonderboy, when is your contract up with the UFC.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, don’t even. I’m not Mike Perry, bro,’ and he got it, dude. I don’t think I can do the bare-knuckle, bro. You guys, y’all are different animals.” If there was kicking, still I don’t even think I could do it if there was kicking, man.”