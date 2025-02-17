Song Yadong reveals UFC sidelined him ahead of Seattle fight return: ‘They didn’t give me anyone’

Upcoming headliner, Song Yadong has revealed he was involuntarily sidelined from the Octagon by the promotion ahead of his UFC Seattle return this weekend, claiming organizational brass encouraged him to “wait” on the sidelines rather than compete more last year.

Yadong, who returns this weekend in the main event of UFC Seattle, takes on former two-weight champion and Olympic gold medal winner, Henry Cejudo, in his first outing since UFC 299 bac in March.

On that occasion, Chinese star, Yadong welcomed former bantamweight champion, Petr Yan back to action following his lengthy hiatus, seeing his impressive two-fight winning run halted in a unanimous decision defeat to the Russian fan-favorite.

Song Yadong reveals reasoning for 11-month layoff from the UFC

And returning this weekend in a ‘Fight Night’ setting against veteran former duel-weight champion, Cejudo, Yadong revealed during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening, how his time away from the Octagon was largely not down to his choosing.

“Actually, it’s a long story. UFC offered me to fight Henry (Cejudo) in September last year, but he got injured,” Song Yadong explained. Then UFC offered me to fight in Macau, and no one wanted me to fight there. Then UFC offered me to fight Umar (Nurmagomedov). Eventually, he fought Merab (Dvalishvili). That’s the story.

"UFC didn't give me anyone. I told UFC I will fight anybody, even unranked opponents, but no, they didn't give me anyone. They wanted me to wait."



Song Yadong on his involuntary one-year layoff from the UFC octagon. pic.twitter.com/0gXyIJeiOU — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 17, 2025

Like, it wasn’t injury. It was just you couldn’t find an opponent,” Song Yadong said. “‘No, no, no’.Henry was injured. Yeah. For me, it’s very, very difficult. The method is so boring. … UFC didn’t give me anyone. I told UFC I would fight anybody. Even unranked opponents, it’s okay. But no, they didn’t give me anyone. They wanted me to wait. They wanted you to wait.”

Prior to his comprehensive decision loss to Yan last year, Yadong had previously landed a pair of consecutive main event wins over both Chris Gutierrez, and Ricky Simon — finishing the latter with a knockout win to boot.

And facing the highest-profile opponent of his Octagon tenure to date, Yadong has been boldly warned by the polarizing, Cejudo that an “assassination” awaits him in D.C. this weekend.

You guys can witness a damn assassination man. You guys are going to witness a live assassination. Song Yadong you ain’t that long,” Cejudo said.

“Song doesn’t have that long dong that you guys think he does and that he’s gonna bend the knee and everybody watching should also bend a knee to ‘King Triple C.’”

