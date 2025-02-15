Angela Hill divides opinion in debated split decision win over Ketlen Souza – UFC Vegas 102 Highlights

Perennial strawweight contender, Angela Hill managed to prevail tonight on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 102, landing a heavily-debated split decision win over Brazilian foe, Ketlen Souza to turn in her eighteenth professional victory.

Hill, a former Invicta FC strawweight champion, had been sidelined since August of last year, on that occasion dropping a decision loss to Tabatha Ricci which snapped her own two-fight winning run.

Previously racking up a pair of victories over Denise Gomes, and an impressive guillotine choke submission over Luana Pinheiro ahead of her fight with Ricci, fan-favorite stalwart, Hill still retains the number thirteen rank at 115lbs.

And turning in a split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory over foe, Souza tonight — Hill’s performance and victory alike were both called into question by fans on social media, as she racked up another important win at the strawweight limit.

Below, catch the highlights as Angela Hill lands a narrow win over Ketlen Souza