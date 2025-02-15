Angela Hill divides opinion in debated split decision win over Ketlen Souza – UFC Vegas 102 Highlights
Perennial strawweight contender, Angela Hill managed to prevail tonight on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 102, landing a heavily-debated split decision win over Brazilian foe, Ketlen Souza to turn in her eighteenth professional victory.
Hill, a former Invicta FC strawweight champion, had been sidelined since August of last year, on that occasion dropping a decision loss to Tabatha Ricci which snapped her own two-fight winning run.
Previously racking up a pair of victories over Denise Gomes, and an impressive guillotine choke submission over Luana Pinheiro ahead of her fight with Ricci, fan-favorite stalwart, Hill still retains the number thirteen rank at 115lbs.
And turning in a split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory over foe, Souza tonight — Hill’s performance and victory alike were both called into question by fans on social media, as she racked up another important win at the strawweight limit.