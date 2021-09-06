Legendary UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre was impressed by Anderson Silva‘s boxing ability he showed against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Silva impressed everyone when he was able to beat the former champion Chavez easily in his first fight back to boxing in 16 years. ‘The Spider’ had gone through a rough stretch at the end of his UFC career, seeing him lose seven fights out of his last nine. Silva was dominant for so long and many consider him to be the greatest Middleweight of all time. St-Pierre, another fighter considered to be the greatest of all time, praised Silva for how well he fought against Chavez.

“Bro, it was one of his best performances in life — I would say among the rest of his elite performances that he did in MMA. To me, the way he beat César Chávez, it was incredible. And I was under the impression before the fight that César Chávez would dominate him because of his boxing experience. Man, he took everybody by surprise. It was very inspiring to him perform that way. It was very, very inspiring.And what a great ending for Anderson Silva right now. I hope if he comes back into these kinds of fights, it will be something worth it. Not only about money, but in terms of legacy — something that, it will make him shine, make him look good. Because, man, if you check his last (UFC) performance against Uriah Hall, it was kind of disappointing, it was kind of sad. But what a way to come back. What a way to get back on top. Man, that was amazing.” (h/t mmafighting)

St-Pierre and Silva’s mutual respect has gone back many years as they were both dominant during the same years in separate divisions. Silva will continue his boxing career against Tito Ortiz September 11th. That being the same card event headlined by Vitor Belfort’s return the the boxing ring against Evander Holyfield (Oscar De La Hoya had to drop out due to COVID). It will be interesting seeing where Silva takes his boxing career after the Ortiz fight. There has been rumors of ‘The Spider’ fighting either Jake or Logan Paul in a boxing match.

