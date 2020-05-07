Dana White: Georges St Pierre Never Wanted To Fight Anderson Silva

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White says Georges St Pierre was never interested in a super-fight against Anderson Silva.

For a while a fight between the long-reigning champions at welterweight and middleweight was the fight to make. It was certianlty the most wanted among fight fans but it unfortunately never came off.

According to the UFC boss, it was never even close to happening due to the fact ‘GSP’ simply had no interest in fighting the Brazilian knockout artist. Speaking on an Instagram Live yesterday White told a fan he was never close to making the much desired super fight. MMA reporter Damon Martin told his social media followers about the exchange, he wrote.

“Dana White on IG just now asked if Georges St-Pierre vs. Anderson Silva ever actually came close to happening in the UFC:



Despite never meeting inside the cage both men enjoyed legendary careers in their respective weight classes before ultimately surrendering their title albeit in very different ways.

St Pierre made nine successful defences of his 170lb strap between 2008-2013. He beat the likes of Nick Diaz, Carlos Condit, Jake Shields, and Dan Hardy. His last defence was a razor-thin, hugely controversial decision win over Johny Hendricks. ‘GSP’ then retired from the sport for four years before coming back and jumping up to middleweight to challenge for the title. The Canadian MMA legend beat Michael Bisping to secure the 185lb belt and become a two-weight UFC champion before again walking away from the sport.

Silva had 10 defences of his middleweight title but was unable to go out on top as ‘GSP’ did. ‘The Spider’ beat the likes of Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Demian Maia, and Dan Henderson during his reign between 2006-2013. Ultimately he was dethroned in a huge upset loss to Chris Weidman, before snapping his leg in a rematch. Silva continues to fight on but looks a shadow of his former self. The Brazilian has just one win since 2012 and several more losses on his record.

Who would’ve won if Georges St Pierre and Anderson Silva fought in their primes?