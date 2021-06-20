Anderson Silva had a triumphant return to boxing.

Silva took on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 182-pound boxing match over eight rounds Saturday night in Guadalajara, Mexico.

And despite being the older fighter at 46, Silva impressed with his activity and all-round work as he landed on Chavez Jr. throughout while showboating along the way.

In the end, the former UFC middleweight king won a split decision though it really should have been unanimous.

You can watch the highlights below:

Anderson Silva sure looks comfortable in a boxing ring 👀



The Spider is showboating against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. #ChavezJrSilva pic.twitter.com/WBZUJyyiYV — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 20, 2021

Anderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via split decision but that should've been unanimous. Silva, at 46 years of age, looked great. What a legend!pic.twitter.com/NUCXuymmfr — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 20, 2021

Lots of respect from Canelo for Anderson. pic.twitter.com/IRQtUYRrix — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 20, 2021

What did you think of Silva’s performance?