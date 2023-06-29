Undefeated welterweight contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to continue his surge through division contenders en route to a premiere title challenger – booking a co-main event slot with former interim middleweight title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night Las Vegas on September 16. from the T-Mobile Arena – on Mexican Independence Day.



Rakhmonov, the current number six ranked welterweight contender, has landed a stunning 17-0 professional record, which includes a staggering one hundred percent finish rate.

In his most recent outing, Uzbekistan-born finisher, Shavkat Rakhmonov stopped Geoff Neal with a stunning third round standing rear-naked choke at UFC 285 back in March of this year.

Shavkat Rakhmonov books return against Kelvin Gastelum in September

As for Gastelum, the veteran middleweight veteran, who holds the number twelve rank in the division to boot, most recently snapped a two-fight losing skid with a unanimous decision win over Chris Curtis at UFC 287 in the event’s Fight of the Night. UFC president, Dana White confirmed Shavkat Rakhmonov’s return against Kelvin Gastelum in September.

Rakhmonov, a former M-1 Global champion at the welterweight limit, landed in the UFC back in October 2020, defeating Alex Oliveira with a guillotine choke win.

In subsequent submission and knockout wins, Rakhmonov, 28, defeated the quartet of Michel Prazeres, Carlston Harris, Neil Magny, and the above-mentioned, Neal.

17-8(1) as a professional, Gastelum is slated to make the welterweight move for the first time since featuring against common-foe, Magny in a decision loss back in 2015.

Competing once for interim middleweight gold against Israel Adesanya, Gastelum has landed wins over the likes of Uriah Hall, Rick Story, Jake Ellenberger, Nate Marquardt, Johny Hendricks, Tim Kennedy, Michael Bisping, and Ronaldo Souza.

UFC Fight Night Las Vegas takes place on September 16. from the T-Mobile Arena, with an undisputed flyweight championship rematch between Alexa Grasso, and former division champion, Valentina Shevchenko slated to take main event honors.