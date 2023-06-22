An undisputed flyweight championship rematch between division titleholder, Alexa Grasso, and the current number one ranked contender and former titleholder, Valentina Shevchenko, is reportedly targeted to take main event honors at a UFC event on September 16. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Grasso, the current undisputed flyweight champion, managed to land a stunning championship win over Krgysztan native, Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 285 back in March at the same venue, submitting the former with a fourth round face crank submission win.

Alexa Grasso expected to defend title in rematch with Valentina Shevchenko in September

As for Shevchenko, the former bantamweight title challenger suffered her first defeat at the flyweight limit against Mexico favorite, Grasso back in March, having racked up a seven consecutive title defenses. The Schmo was first to report the targeted rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko for Independence Day in September.

“Per sources, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko bout agreements in the works for September 16th as main event,” A tweet read. “Independence Day. Likely location T-Mobile Arena with NSAC approving location. Fight Night or PPV TBD.”

In the midst of a five-fight winning run since making a flyweight division move back in August 2020, Grasso worked her way to a title affair with Shevchenko off the back of successive triumphs against Kim Ji-Yeon, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood, and Viviane Araujo. Off the. bak of Amanda Nunes’ retirement after UFC 289, Grasso has subsequently landed as the number one pound-for-pound fighter under the UFC banner.

Making a flyweight division debut herself in dominant fashion back in February 2018 in Belem, Brazil – Shevchenko landed a ground strikes TKO win over Priscila Cachoeira, before nabbing vacant flyweight gold with a decision win over former strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

In consecutive title defenses, Shevchenko enjoyed a roughshod run with wins over Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy, and Taila Santos, before suffering her championship loss to Jalisco favorite, Grasso.