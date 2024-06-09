Shavkat Rakhmonov calls for championship fight after UFC 304 in the UK: ‘I’m ready to face the winner’

Unbeaten welterweight finisher, Shavkat Rakhmonov has staked his claim for a title charge against the victor of next month’s rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 – claiming both Colby Covington nor Kamaru Usman have no interest in facing off with him next.

Rakhmonov, the current number three ranked welterweight contender, boasts a stunning 18-0 professional record, racking a staggering eighteen consecutive victories via stoppage to boot.

Sidelined since last December, Uzbekistan native, Rakhmonov most recently took out former two-time welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson with a blistering second round rear-naked choke on the main card of UFC 296.

And linked with a potential title-eliminator with former pound-for-pound number one and prior champion, Usman, Rakhmonov has claimed neither the Auchi veteran or former interim gold holder, Covington want to take him next.

Shavkat Rakhmonov calls for title fight after UFC 304

As a result, the surging talent – who has been backed to enjoy a stunning reign at 170lbs if afforded a title charge, claims he wants to take on either Edwards or Muhammad for gold after UFC 304 in Manchester next month.

“JDM (Jack Della Maddalena is hurt, (Kamaru) Usman and Colby (Covington) don’t want it,” Shavkat Rakhmonov posted on his official X account today. “I’m ready to face the winner of Leon (Edwards) vs. Belal (Muhammad).”

A fan-favorite challenger, Rakhmonov has so far racked up victories over all six of his Octagon opponents thus far – adding Simponsville striker, Thompson to a run of triumphs over Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, Carlston Harris, Michel Prazeres, and Alex Oliveira.

Known for his formidable 100 percent finish rate, former M-1 Global welterweight champion, Rakhmonov, has scored ten submission victories during his career, as well as eight stoppages via knockout to boot.

