Leon Edwards open as big betting favorite to beat Belal Muhammad in rematch with UFC 304 fight official

Finally slated to make his return this summer, Leon Edwards has opened as a sizeable betting favorite to successfully defend his undisputed welterweight crown in his rematch with the surging, Belal Muhammad atop UFC 304 in July.

Edwards, the incumbent welterweight champion, is set to return to the Octagon at the end of July this summer, taking on Illinois contender, Muhammad in the pair’s title re-run – in the main event of UFC 304 in Manchester.

Sidelined since December of last year, Birmingham native, Edwards most recently recorded his second straight successful defense of his title with a unanimous decision shutout win over Colby Covington at UFC 296.

And with betting lines now set for UFC 304 in July, welterweight king, Edwards has opened as a -218 favorite to dispatch the +180 underdog, Muhammad in the pair’s championship rematch this summer.

Leon Edwards opens as favorite to beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 304

First squaring off at UFC Vegas 21 three years ago in a main event slot, then-surging contender, Leon Edwards fought Muhammad to an eventual third round official ‘No Contest’ – forcing the latter out of their main event bout after landing an inadvertent eye poke.

Working his way back to top contention with a stunning unbeaten streak since, Muhammad most recently took out prior title challenger, Gilbert Burns back in May of last year in a short-notice five round decision win, earning himself the number two rank at 170 pounds.

And remaining supremely confident of definitively dispatching Muhammad this time around at UFC 304 in the summer, Team Renegade BJJ & MMA stalwart, Edwards has already played up the possibility of facing off with UFC 303 headliner, Conor McGregor in a historic title fight at Madison Square Garden later this annum.

“That’d be good, that’d be good, you know,” Leon Edwards told of a fight with Conor McGregor. “It would be good to give him the opportunity – yeah, 100 percent, why not? I feel like let’s give him the opportunity to become [a] three-division world champion, [and] give me an opportunity to take out a guy like Conor (McGregor). You know, New York – that would be perfect.”

“That is the fight, you know,” Leon Edwards explained. “He goes out there and takes out Michael (Chandler), I take out ‘No One Remembers His Name’ and we’ll go from there. We’ll go to New York – MSG, let’s go. That’s the fight. That’s the fight, that’s the fight, I feel. You know, two of us have business to take care of. That’s the fight, that needs to happen. It should happen.”

Alongside his return to the U.K. to defend his title on home soil again, Edwards is joined by fellow British star, Tom Aspinall who himself rematches Curtis Blaydes in a co-main event slot, putting his much-discussed interim heavyweight title on the line at the Co-op Live Arena.

