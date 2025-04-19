Leon Edwards’ fighting future called into question by Ian Machado Garry

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has questioned the fighting future of Leon Edwards following his most recent loss to Sean Brady.

As we know, Leon Edwards has been a big name in the UFC’s welterweight division for many years now. He was able to reach the top of that division by knocking out Kamaru Usman to win the gold, before going on to successfully defend the belt against Usman and Colby Covington. However, in his last few fights, ‘Rocky’ has fallen short in a big way.

First, Leon Edwards was dominated and defeated by Belal Muhammad who took the belt from him. Then, in a title eliminator, he was decisively beaten by Sean Brady in London. Now, we’re at a point where nobody really knows what the future holds for him in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In a recent interview, Ian Machado Garry – who has had a few problems with Leon Edwards in the past – weighed in on this issue.

Ian Machado Garry’s view on Leon Edwards

“I think Leon’s gone down the swanny now,” Garry told Sky Sports. “I think he’s going to get absolutely chewed up and eaten up by fighters. I think the fight’s gone on the bloke. I don’t think he wants to fight anymore, and I’d be very surprised if you see him in the octagon again.

“Belal said it, Belal did it,” Garry said. “Kamaru Usman said it. Kamaru Usman did it, as well, at one point, and Sean Brady did the same. They brought it to him, and he had no responses. When the going gets tough, he quits.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

It’s really down to Leon Edwards to decide what he wants to do next. Either way, he can be incredibly proud of what he’s been able to accomplish in the world of mixed martial arts.