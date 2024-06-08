Leon Edwards drafts ‘Sleep specialist’ into camp for UFC 304 fight in the UK: ‘I’m training at midnight’

Leon Edwards reveals extra steps has taken to adjust to the late start time of UFC 304.

The UFC is set to make it’s awaited return to the United Kingdom on July 27. UFC 304 will see Edwards defend his title 170lbs title against Belal Muhammad in the main event. Tom Aspinall will put his interim heavyweight championship on the line against Curtis Blaydes. Both matchups will be rematches.

Other talent such as Paddy Pimblett, Muhammad Mokaev and Arnold Allen will also feature, UK fans should be in store for a great night. However, not only are fans being charged extortionate prices, but the card will also start on U.S. time. This means that the main event will begin around 5 am UK time.

Leon Edwards drafts sleep specialist into UFC 304 camp

Not only will this impact fans, but also many of the athletes on the card who are based in Europe. Fighters will have to adjust in their preparations to best deal with the anti-social hours.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Leon Edwards would even reveal that he has totally changed training schedule and has even employed asleep coach.

“I’ve brought in a specialist in sleep, and they’ve given me a plan of how it will work,Edwards explained. I thought I’d have to train at 5 a.m. straight away from the morning, but they said basically ‘Six weeks out we’ll start switching your body clock and training’.”

So, my evening session will now become my first session, so at 5pm I’ll do my first session and then I’ll train again at midnight. And then each week I’ll move both sessions forward an hour to adjust to the time, so I’ll sleep later and train later.”

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

While some aspects of the event are far from perfect, it is hard to complain about the card itself. It is packed with UK and Ireland-based talent from top to bottom.

Who are you picking to win at UFC 304 next month? Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad?