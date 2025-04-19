Dakota Ditcheva Left in Limbo: PFL Champ Frustrated by Silence, Still Waiting for July Opponent

The undefeated PFL women’s flyweight champion Dakota Ditcheva has publicly expressed her frustration over a prolonged period of inactivity as she waits for the PFL to confirm her next opponent. Although Ditcheva has been announced to fight in July, no opponent has yet been named, leaving the British star in limbo after her dominant championship run last year.

Dakota Ditcheva Voices Frustration Over Inactivity, Awaits Opponent for July PFL Return

Dakota Ditcheva, who holds a perfect 14-0 professional record and two PFL titles, last fought in November 2024, when she stopped former UFC title challenger Taila Santos to claim the PFL women’s flyweight championship and a $1 million prize. Despite her rapid rise and status as one of the promotion’s marquee names, Ditcheva was left out of the 2025 PFL women’s tournament, a decision that has contributed to her extended layoff.

In an interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Dakota Ditcheva said:

“Not a lot. I’m not hearing a lot… The only thing I really have heard is like the winner of that tournament might fight me at the end of the year, which is fine but it leaves me a very long time without a fight. So I’m hoping that me and PFL can work something out before then and hopefully get me back in the cage for the fans.”

The 26-year-old champion has made it clear that staying active is a priority for her, noting the mental challenge of not having a fight lined up after such a busy 2024 campaign. Dakota Ditcheva continued:

“The prize was amazing and the belt’s amazing, but for me I want to fight. I loved fighting four times last year, the year before that I fought three times, the year before that I fought four times. So I’ve always been a really active fighter. So this for me now, especially not having anything even lined up, is really like mentally challenging for me. I’ve really got to just believe in the process and let everything happen how it should.”

On competing upcoming this July, Dakota Ditcheva said:

“I had a really positive conversation with Donn (Davis). I truly did,” Ditcheva shared during a recent broadcast. “I’m feeling a bit more optimistic now. I think some fans were becoming anxious about the possibility of me not competing this year. But rest assured, I’m on my way back. No need to worry.”

Ditcheva’s situation is further complicated by the PFL’s decision to place most of the division’s top contenders in the current 2025 tournament, leaving few available opponents for a non-tournament title defense. Despite speculation about a possible move to the UFC, Ditcheva has reaffirmed her commitment to the Professional Fighters League, citing recent positive discussions with PFL founder Donn Davis and confirmation of her July return.

“I’m not sitting out and enjoying my million and whatever else people think I’m doing. I’m ready to go. Me and my team, my coach wants me fighting. Conan was like, ‘I’m going to organize a fight in the gym if they’re not going to put you in.’ So we want to fight, don’t worry. “I know I’m ready, guys. So whenever PFL give me something I will 100% let you know. I get comments all the time like, ‘Have you got fight news?’ You guys will know, I share everything with you on social media. So as soon as I do I will call you all and be like, ‘I’m fighting.’“

Due to her incredible 2024 MMA run, including a series of knockouts, Dakota Ditcheva was named LowKickMMA’s 2024 Female Fighter of the Year.