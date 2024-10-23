Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov Credits Michael Bisping for Paving the Way for One-Eyed Fighters in MMA

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov, Michael Bisping, and Dre Miley all have competed professionally in MMA with just one eye, which is a highly impressive feat.

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov and One-Eye

Professional MMA fighter, from Dagestan, Shara ‘Bullet‘ Magomedov has a rich history competing in Muay Thai. Now, he competes in the UFC middleweight division and is notable due to his impressive kicks and overall striking game. Currently, he is unbeaten in MMA with a 14-0 record and will next face Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 on October 26 live from Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Magomedov suffered the initial injury to his right eye during a training session in Thailand. This occurred sometime before 2018. He had a total of 8 surgeries performed on his right eye. The procedures were described as extremely unpleasant, with Magomedov stating “My eyes were tortured specifically.” He detailed that the surgeries involved injections directly into the eye and piercing it from multiple sides. Despite the numerous surgeries, Magomedov ultimately lost all vision in his right eye.

Michael Bisping Eye

MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion also competed actively with just a single eye. Michael Bisping lost vision in his eye due to an injury sustained in a fight against Vitor Belfort in 2013. During the fight, Belfort landed a head kick that caused a detached retina. It took months for doctors to accurately assess the damage, which may have compounded the problems. Despite multiple surgeries, he was left effectively blind in his right eye. Remarkably, Bisping continued fighting for almost 5 more years after the injury and even captured the UFC middleweight title.

Speaking in an interview, Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov said:

“When it comes to Bisping, yes he is a motivation because he’s somebody who has went down this path already. He’s laid down the path and he should set an example for me. So it’s much easier to follow somebody’s path as opposed to wander around in the dark. I think the way he is a motivator for me and for other people is he said that everything is possible. The most important thing is not to let your hands down and keep on going forward and keep on chasing your dream, and then it’s possible. “I have 19 fights in my career, and every opponent has tried to take advantage of that. And it didn’t go their way.” [Ht MMAMania]

Dre Miley is a US-born professional MMA fighter who has earned an overall record of 10-7 in MMA while fighting with one eye. His apt nickname is “The One-Eyed Dragon.”