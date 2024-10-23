Watch: Shara Bullet Magomedov attacks Nina Marie Daniele during Training “He Actually Kicked Me.”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Watch: Shara Bullet Magomedov attacks Nina Marie Daniele during Training "He Actually Kicked Me."

UFC personalist Nina Marie Daniele, also known as Nina Drama, spent some time training with Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov in a recent video. Shara tried to teach Marie Daniele some kicking techniques and sparred with each other.

Nina Drama, also known as Nina Marie Daniele, is a figure in UFC media, having transitioned from a modeling career to becoming a content creator. Initially recognized for her work with Playboy, she has leveraged her modeling background to build a presence in MMA. She is well known for interviewing top UFC fighters.

Nina’s approach to content creation is characterized by a blend of humor and authenticity, often involving candid interactions with fighters and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the UFC world.

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov

Russia’s Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov has an impressive record of 14 wins and no losses, with a significant portion of his victories coming by knockout. He is known for his unique look and MuayThai kicking game in the UFC. Despite facing challenges, including a serious eye injury that required multiple surgeries, he has continued to excel in his career.

He began boxing at the age of 12 to defend himself against opponents in his home of Dagestan. His transition to MMA was driven by the limited financial opportunities in Muay Thai, prompting him to seek better prospects in mixed martial arts. Before joining the UFC, Magomedov had a career in Muay Thai.

Shara Bullet vs. Nina Drama

Watch Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov and Nina Marie Daniele throw down in the training room. During their session, Nina said such things as “He Actually Kicked Me … Wait no, Shara. Slow down. Please. This is very terrifying. Translator?”

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

