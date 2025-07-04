Jack Della Maddalena Explains The Biggest Influence Who Inspired His MMA Career – It’s Not Who You Expect

Jack Della Maddalena believes that if it weren’t for his brother’s courage, he may have never pursued a career in mixed martial arts.

Today, JDM is sitting on top of the world while reigning over the UFC’s welterweight division. Della Maddalena scored a unanimous decision victory over Belal Muhammad in May to capture the 170-pound crown, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash with former lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

With a perfect 8-0 record inside the Octagon and a world title wrapped around his waist, JDM is riding high, but he believes none of it would have been possible had his brother not stepped inside the cage first.

“I’ll shout out my brother Josh,” JDM said during an interview at Eternal MMA 97 in Perth. “He set me up to get on this journey. The first fight I watched was his, and if he didn’t get in here, I probably wouldn’t have followed. So, he’s the man.”

Will Jack Della Maddalena defend his title against Makhachev in MSG?

Della Maddalena has not yet booked his first welterweight title defense, but it’s already a foregone conclusion that it’ll be against Makhachev.

The ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ vacated his lightweight title shortly after JDM’s win over Muhammad, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated clashes of the year. No official date has been announced, but if Makhachev gets his wish, the two will headline this year’s UFC card in the world’s most famous arena.