UFC Athlete Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov Restricted his Wife’s Food Intake When They Were Penniless

Undefeated standout Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov was “ashamed” to admit that he restricted certain foods his wife could indulge in while money was thin.

‘Bullet’ recently opened up about his past financial struggles during an interview with Red Corner MMA, revealing that at one point, Magomedov forced his wife, who came from a well-off family, to limit her purchase of sweet treats like coffee and ice cream.

“The new generation of girls are not used to it. I even feel a little bit ashamed telling you this. Sometimes my wife would get some coffee and ice cream, At some point, I had to restrict her from coffee. On other occasions, I had to restrict her from ice cream. Certainly, she was not ready for that. “She must have thought that I was [being] stingy to her. But I explained that we could survive more days without the coffee or ice cream. And she understood me. After going through it, she became a completely different person” (h/t Sportskeeda).

With three straight wins under the UFC banner, it’s safe to say that Magomedov no longer has to worry about his wife’s desire for the more delicious pleasures in life.

Shara ‘Bullet’ returns to the Octagon at UFC 308

Making his promotional debut at UFC 294 last year, ‘Bullet’ secured a unanimous decision victory over Bruno Silva. He followed that up with a third-round knockout of Antonio Trócoli on June 22 at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Six weeks later, he returned to the Octagon for a short-notice scrap with Michał Oleksiejczuk at a Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi. ‘Bullet’ won the bout via decision.

Next, the Russian sensation will attempt to add a 15th win to his resume when he meets Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 on Saturday, October 26 when the promotion heads back to Etihad Arena for the second time in 2024.