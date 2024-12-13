Sex Before a Fight? UFC Star Joaquin Buckley Weighs In On Age-Old Debate ‘My strength was gone!’

Joaquin Buckley’s UFC career has been filled with highs and lows, but his recent comments on sex before a fight have sparked a buzz. New Mansa’ will soon face Colby Covington in the UFC Tampa main event.

Joaquin Buckley on Sex Before a Fight

Joaquin Buckley has become known for his explosive striking and knockout power. In a recent interview recalled an experience where he fought Logan Storley and had sex before the match. “I was with my boo. My legs were weak, and I wasn’t able to get up. He was holding me down, and I blamed her. I blamed her! She made my legs weak. My knee was bad that whole fight. My strength was gone!” Buckley said and suffered a unanimous decision loss to Storley.

This discussion comes as the debate over the impact of sex before a fight continues to linger in the combat sports world. The traditional belief is that abstaining from sex can boost a fighter’s performance, with claims that sexual activity can drain energy and reduce aggression. Some fighters, such as Muhammad Ali, even abstained for weeks before a fight.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 05: Joaquin Buckley reacts after his knockout victory against Stephen Thompson in a welterweight fight during the UFC 307 event at Delta Center on October 05, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

However, modern science largely contradicts this view. Studies suggest that sex 10-12 hours before an athletic event has no significant effect on performance. Many athletes report that it can actually help them relax and alleviate pre-fight anxiety, including Georges St-Pierre.

The mental impact of sex before a fight may play a larger role than physical effects. This has led many athletes to adopt the strategy of abstaining from sex in the days leading up to a competition

As Buckley prepares for his upcoming fight against Colby Covington, the question of whether to abstain from sex remains a personal one for each fighter. ‘New Mansa’ is coming off a knockout win against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. With another win in the welterweight division, he is just a few steps away from title contention.