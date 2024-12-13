Sex Before a Fight? UFC Star Joaquin Buckley Weighs In On Age-Old Debate ‘My strength was gone!’

ByTimothy Wheaton
Sex Before a Fight UFC Star Joaquin Buckley Weighs In On Debate 'My strength was gone!'

Joaquin Buckley’s UFC career has been filled with highs and lows, but his recent comments on sex before a fight have sparked a buzz. New Mansa’ will soon face Colby Covington in the UFC Tampa main event.

Joaquin Buckley on Sex Before a Fight

Joaquin Buckley has become known for his explosive striking and knockout power. In a recent interview recalled an experience where he fought Logan Storley and had sex before the match. “I was with my boo. My legs were weak, and I wasn’t able to get up. He was holding me down, and I blamed her. I blamed her! She made my legs weak. My knee was bad that whole fight. My strength was gone!” Buckley said and suffered a unanimous decision loss to Storley.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor Celebrates 9th Anniversary of Unifying UFC Gold in 13 Seconds

This discussion comes as the debate over the impact of sex before a fight continues to linger in the combat sports world. The traditional belief is that abstaining from sex can boost a fighter’s performance, with claims that sexual activity can drain energy and reduce aggression. Some fighters, such as Muhammad Ali, even abstained for weeks before a fight.

gettyimages 2177007640 612x612 1
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 05: Joaquin Buckley reacts after his knockout victory against Stephen Thompson in a welterweight fight during the UFC 307 event at Delta Center on October 05, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

However, modern science largely contradicts this view. Studies suggest that sex 10-12 hours before an athletic event has no significant effect on performance. Many athletes report that it can actually help them relax and alleviate pre-fight anxiety, including Georges St-Pierre.

The mental impact of sex before a fight may play a larger role than physical effects. This has led many athletes to adopt the strategy of abstaining from sex in the days leading up to a competition

READ MORE:  Cris Cyborg wants Kayla Harrison in the UFC to settle the score, asks Dana White for a fight

As Buckley prepares for his upcoming fight against Colby Covington, the question of whether to abstain from sex remains a personal one for each fighter. ‘New Mansa’ is coming off a knockout win against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. With another win in the welterweight division, he is just a few steps away from title contention.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor exposed for deleted derogatory tweet to journalist

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts