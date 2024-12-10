Joaquin Buckley promises devastating finish of Colby Covington, no trash talk needed

Making a return at UFC Tampa this weekend, surging welterweight contender, Joaquin Buckley has vowed to finish former interim champion, Colby Covington in devastating fashion — as the pair prepare to close out the promotion’s calendar for the annum.

Buckley, who currently boasts the number nine ranked welterweight contender, most recently featured at UFC 307 two months ago, landing a stunning come-from-behind knockout win over former two-time title challenger, Stephen Thompson.

As for Covington, the outspoken Clovis native will snap a year-long hiatus from the Octagon this weekend in ‘The Sunshine State’, most recently competing for the undisputed welterweight champion last December in a one-sided unanimous decision loss to former champion, Leon Edwards.

Joaquin Buckley vows to knock out Colby Covington in brutal fashion at UFC Tampa

And ahead of his high-stakes clash with the returning, Covington — who replaced UFC 310 co-headliner, Ian Garry in this weekend’s main event clash with Buckley at UFC Tampa, the latter has vowed to land a ferocious knockout win over the veteran.

“My fighting style is already a finisher, right?” Joaquin Buckley told Inside Fighting. “So I’m not going to be emotionally invested in this fight. I’m just going to do what I do because I’m already a devastating fighter. You had a person like who I fought with—Wonder Boy, the nicest guy in the world. Didn’t say not one mean thing about me. You know, I didn’t talk about my family, didn’t talk about anything that I loved, and I still took him to the ground. I still knocked him out, right?

Yet again, this is just business,” Joaquin Buckley continued. “But the only thing and the only difference is, right if I really do feel some type of way, which I’m not saying I wouldn’t, but if I do knock you out, now, do I make the choice of stopping or keep going, right?”