Colby Covington’s Verbal Jabs Don’t Sting Like They Used To says Joaquin Buckley “They’re weak.”

Joaquin Buckley has declared that Colby Covington’s insults don’t quite hit in the same way they used to.

As we know, Colby Covington is a big fan of trash talk. More often than not, in fact, he tends to take it pretty far, to the point where he throws a lot of fans off. Even with that being the case, though, he still tends to receive a lot of big opportunities in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

On Saturday night, Colby Covington will square off with Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa. If he wins, then he may well be just one or two more big victories away from yet another title opportunity.

In the eyes of Joaquin Buckley, though, ‘Chaos’ isn’t quite on the same level that he once was in the trash talk department.

Joaquin Buckley dismisses Colby Covington’s insults

The MMA Guru:

He called you “Buck Lips.”

Buckley:

“Buck Lips,” huh? Even the jokes don’t hit, man. Like, Buckwheat, Tyler the Creator wannabe—you’ve got a bunch of jokes you can use, but they’re weak.

The MMA Guru:

Hey, I’ve had my fair share of jokes about you. Remember, I called you a goblin one time.

Buckley:

Yeah, yeah, I remember. But at least you’re funny with it.

For Colby Covington, this probably isn’t going to matter too much. Instead of engaging in a further war of words with Joaquin Buckley, we imagine that he’ll go down the route of focusing on the fight itself.

Of course, we’re joking around here, because trying to get into his opponent’s head is one of the biggest tactics that Colby can use. When the cage door locks behind them, though, it’ll be fascinating to see whether or not his heavy wrestling style helps him overcome a dynamic striker like Joaquin Buckley.