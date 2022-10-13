The always controversial UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is making headlines once again, this time directing his special brand of rage at an entire gender.

During an appearance on ‘Food Truck Diaries‘ with Brendan Schaub, the outspoken mixed martial artist said that women are “very strong” seconds before making a complete 180-degree turn, saying that “women are weak.”

“Bottom line is, women are very strong, they’re very amazing and I love them. But women are weak,” Strickland said. “Women are fucking weak. My manager… he jerks off Izzy for a living, and he could probably fuck up Ronda Rousey. If you watch Gegard Mousasi wrestle Ronda Rousey, it’s like him playing with a little fucking puppy. What is Ronda Rousey going to fucking do?”

Sean Strickland WENT OFF on Ronda Rousey… pic.twitter.com/pX9kFy7odV — Undefeated. (@NinerMMA) October 13, 2022

Sean Strickland Takes Aim at Ronda Rousey Once Again

Recently, Sean Strickland has taken aim at the UFC’s first-ever women’s world champion, ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey. Six years removed from her last appearance in the Octagon, Rousey has found a new calling as a successful WWE Superstar. Despite being away from the world of combat sports for an extended period of time, Strickland found an opportunity to berate the women’s MMA pioneer for what he perceived as Rousey making suicide seem “cool” after revealing she suffered from suicidal thoughts following her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

Following his initial comments on Ronda Rousey’s interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Strickland did backpedal his comments a bit, giving Rousey credit for the work she did inside the Octagon, but quickly reverted to calling her “soft” compared to Russian and Brazilian fighters who grew up with similar childhood struggles.

Sean Strickland has established himself as one of the most polarizing characters in the world of combat sports. His lack of filter on varying issues has some laughing hysterically while others are downright disgusted. How do you feel about Strickland’s latest rant on the former women’s world champion and women in general?