UFC middleweight Sean Strickland doesn’t play games in or out of the octagon, as made perfectly evident by his unusual post-fight interview following his last win over Uriah Hall. Strickland always responds to people who try to get under his skin, including BJJ black belt and infamous troll Dillon Danis.

Strickland raised the eyebrows of many after he alluded to what he possibly would’ve done had he not discovered MMA, saying that he would enjoy eventually killing someone in a fight during his octagon interview following UFC Vegas 33.

Strickland is at it again, after recent messages leaked between him and Danis. It all started when Strickland deleted a post on social media, and Danis taunted him for it right away.

“Little boy couldn’t take the heat, and deleted his post,” Danis said of Strickland. “Never come at the king.”

Strickland, to the surprise of absolutely no one, didn’t respond with kind words towards Danis.

“I don’t know if you’re joking or not? Like, I’d kill you,” Strickland said in a message eventually posted by Danis to his Instagram story. “Not metaphorically speaking. Clearly, I don’t want to go to prison but if I and you met up and I had one free pass, I’d take your soul. I’d show you your own blood before I turned your mind off for good. It would bring me great joy to take your life with my bare hands.”

I shudder to think what Sean Strickland would have done for a living if not fight pic.twitter.com/EBdApI7VjA — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) September 1, 2021

Strickland has also had recent back-and-forths with his upcoming UFC 268 opponent, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Danis is infamous for pushing the envelope on social media and was even involved in a post-fight brawl following Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Strickland has quickly turned from a potential star in the making to someone whose psychological stability has been questioned by the general public. It’ll be interesting to see if anything legal comes from these latest exchanges.

What are your thoughts on Sean Strickland and Dillon Danis’ latest antics?