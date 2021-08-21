Conor McGregor has accused Khabib Nurmagomedov of “running” from a fight with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on several occasions.

‘The Eagle’ recently downplayed Jose Aldo’s career resurgence and in the process of doing so used McGregor’s win over Cerrone to prove his point.

“When Conor fought Cowboy he looked like a lion,” Nurmagomedov said at a Gorilla Energy press conference this week. “When he fights stronger opponents, he looks like scared chicken. Fighting top fighters shows your worth.

McGregor has already responded to what he sees as disrespectful comments aimed at Aldo.

On Saturday, the Irishman took to social media to address Nurmagomedov downplaying his win over Cerrone, a man McGregor claimed the Russian ducked throughout his career.

“This guy is still talking? Another press conference? You shit your pants of cerrone your whole career,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “You pulled 3 times from him. Your father, god rest his soul, could not believe his eyes the way I beat Cerrone. You disrespect cerrone and now aldo too? You ran away. Shut up.

“Another press conference? Haha for what? You are doing a whole load of nothing mate,” McGregor added. “You and cerrone where locked in to fight since way back and you never had the courage. You ran away and now all you do is talk like bitch. Aldo is 100 times the fighter you are, and ever will be.”

McGregor is referring to the fact Nurmagomedov was linked to a fight with Cerrone at UFC 178 on 27 September 2014, before he was forced out of the bout due to a knee injury. The match-up was rebooked for UFC 187 on 23 May 2015, ‘The Eagle’ once again withdrew from the fight with a knee injury.

