Sean Strickland was once again spotted throwing heavy leather during a recent sparring session.

The regularly controversial UFC middleweight contender is never one to back down from a fight whether it’s in the street, inside the Octagon, or at the gym. In a video clip released by Strickland on Twitter, the outspoken scrapper was seen throwing bombs opposite undefeated professional boxer Robin Safar.

Safar, who hails from Sweden, has an undefeated record of 15-0 inside the squared circle with 11 of those victories coming by way of knockout. As seen in the above clip, Safar had no interest in backing down as Strickland threw with intent during every exchange during their sparring session.

Sean Strickland is Still Waiting For His Next Opponent

Sean Strickland is notorious for going heavy while sparring. The No. 7 ranked middleweight has been known to go hard against virtually anyone willing to step up. That includes fellow mixed martial artists, professional boxers, and even the occasional internet troll who wants to test their skills against one of the best strikers in the world.

Sean Strickland’s last appearance inside the Octagon came in January where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov. That got him back into the win column after back-to-back losses to current middleweight champion Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier. Strickland is still waiting for his next opponent, but the likeliest scenarios will pit him against streaking contender Dricus Du Plessis or the recently re-signed Brazilian standout Paulo Costa.