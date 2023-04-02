After turning in the “hardest” training camp of his career to date ahead of UFC 287 next weekend, former middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya plans a one-sided victory over three-time combat sports foe and current division titleholder, Alex Pereira.

Adesanya, the current #1 ranked middleweight contender and a former undisputed champion, most recently featured at UFC 281 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, suffering a fifth round rallying TKO loss to Brazilian rival, Pereira.

The defeat came as Adesanya’s third against Pereira across their respective mixed martial arts careers, following a pair of decision and knockout losses during their tenures under the banner of GLORY Kickboxing.

Israel Adesanya plans comprehensive victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Returning to the Octagon next weekend atop a UFC 287 pay-per-view card in Miami, Florida – Adesanya, who claims he has turned in the most difficult and hardest camp of his combat sports career for his title rematch, claimed he would decisively defeat the Sao Paulo native in the ‘Sunshine State’.

“Best one yet,” Israel Adesanya said of his training camp during a video on his YouTube channel. “Short camp, but full of discipline, full of discipline, full (of) commitment, full (of) dedication.”

“I know what I have to do,” Israel Adesanya continued. “I’m going to beat this guy. F*ck, I can’t wait… I’m going to f*ck this guy up. That’s it.”

Prior to his knockout loss to Pereira back in November of last year in New York City, Adesanya had landed successful undisputed middleweight title defenses over Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier.

As for Pereira, his title victory came inside just four Octagon walks – having previously stopped both Andreas Michailidis, and Sean Strickland with stunning knockouts, in between a decision win over compatriot, Bruno Silva.