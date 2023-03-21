UFC fighter Sean Strickland hits out at ‘Idiot’ Greta Thunberg, calls for activist to be ‘Thrown in a forest’

UFC middleweight, Sean Strickland takes aim at climate activist, Greta Thunberg – ‘Can we please just throw this idiot in a forest somewhere….’

While Strickland certainly has impressed in his UFC career, holding wins over Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall and Nasourdine Imavov, it is his out of competitions behaviour which has garnered him a reputation. Much like his fighting style, Strickland pulls no punches in interviews and on his social media.

Via his Twitter, which had previously been banned, Strickland goes at everyone and is not afraid to say what many consider not ‘politically correct’. The American has faced major criticism in the past for language that some deemed homophobic and misogynistic.

Strickland once tweeted: ‘If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness… If I had a whore for a daughter I’d think she just wanted to be like her dad lol!!

Sean Strickland goes after Greta Thunberg

This time, however, it’s Swedish activist Greta Thunberg who was in Strickland’s sights. Thunberg has grown to fame for her environmental activism and addresses to world leaders.

Yo retard you're literally using a phone as we speak… A phone made in some polluting factory in China, lithium that takes massive amount of water and waste…..



“It is getting even more impossible to ignore the climate crisis. The fact that people in power still somehow live in denial, and actively move in the wrong direction, will eventually be seen for and understood as the unprecedented betrayal it is. It is just a matter of time”, Thunberg initially Tweeted.

”Can we please just throw this idiot in a forest somewhere….”, Strickland responded.

Strickland is currently coming off a decision win over Imavov, jumping in on short notice and putting on an impressive performance given the circumstance, even outpacing the Frenchman in the later rounds.

