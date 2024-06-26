UFC star Sean Strickland reveals why he has no respect for ‘Scam Artist’ Andrew Tate

Sean Strickland believes Andrew Tate is nothing more than a scam artist.

In recent years, both Strickland and Tate have become two of the biggest names in the world of combat sports, largely due to their hot takes that often range from hilariously harmless to downright vile. But despite their parallel views on an assortment of topics, they are far from friends.

Recently, one fan expressed his surprise that Strickland doesn’t “fw” Tate, prompting ‘Tarzan’ to respond and explain why he has no respect for the American-British kickboxer.

“I don’t “fw with tate” because he is a scam artist,” Strickland wrote on X. “He manipulated and used men then joked about how much money they would give him while he pretended to be a woman. I don’t understand how anyone can respect that.”

That prompted Tate to respond on social media in an attempt to defend himself and his business practices.

“Well Sean. It’s true we had a cam company where the girls pretended to like men,” Tate wrote in response. “Saved men from suicide and depression more often than you’d believe to have a girl across the world remember their birthdays. You’re worried about my income from over a decade ago, I suggest you instead focus on training. Retirement comes around quicker than you’ll realise.”

Andrew Tate is under investigation in Romania and the UK

Following a deep dive into Andrew Tate’s media appearances, website records, and archives of his Instagram and YouTube accounts by NBC News, the outlet revealed that Tate himself once referred to his sexually explicit webcam business as a “total scam” and boasted on his website that he lured women in by getting them to fall in love with him.

In December 2022, Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were arrested in Romania along with two women. All four were charged in June 2023 with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women.

In March 2024, the UK’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court issued an arrest warrant for the brothers based on allegations of sexual aggression from 2012–2015. That same month, the Romanian court ruled that the brothers could be extradited to the UK only after the Romanian trial for human trafficking concluded.

The Tate brothers “categorically reject all charges.”