Ex-Kickboxer Andrew Tate, brother Tristan appear in Romanian court after latest arrest

Andrew Tate along with his brother Tristan appeared in a Romanian court.

According to the BBC, the brothers were detained by Romanian police on Monday night on arrest warrants over alleged sexual offenses in Britain.

The BBC reports that a representative for the Tate brothers before the hearing described the arrest warrant as a “bewildering revival of decade-old accusations” leaving the brothers “dismayed and deeply troubled”.

“They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence,” the statement said. “They are fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve.”

The allegations are from 2012 until 2015, but Tate brothers’ lawyer Eugen Vidineac told reporters he knew little information regarding the warrant and did not know if new evidence was provided by the authorities.

Andrew Tate and his brother have been battling legal troubles for years as they are being investigated by Romanian authorities over separate allegations of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang, which they deny.

Andrew Tate’s kickboxing career

Before becoming famous on the internet, Andrew Tate was a combat sports fighter, who was primarily a kickboxer but did compete in MMA once.

As a kickboxer, Tate went 76-9-1 and last competed in December of 2020 when he defeated Cosmin Lingurar by TKO in the second round. He is on a three-fight winning streak in kickboxing and in his 76 wins, 32 have come by stoppage. Tate has also won the ISKA full-contact light cruiserweight title, as well as holding the IKF British Cruiserweight Title among other belts.

As for his MMA career, Andrew Tate fought once as a pro in 2010 and scored a first-round KO over Shane Kavanaugh at a regional show in England. As an amateur, Tate went 3-2 and did fight UFC veteran Luke Barnett in his final amateur fight, which he won by decision.

