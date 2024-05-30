Sean Strickland rips Octagon execs amid fighter pay issue ahead of UFC 302: ‘They don’t do the right things’

ByRoss Markey
Sean Strickland rips Octagon execs over fighter pay ahead of UFC 302 they don't do the right things

Despite the recent settling of an anti-trust lawsuit brought against the UFC, former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has echoed displeasure with fighter pay within the promotion, claiming the promotion – whom he described as “leeches” do not do the “right thing” with the majority of fighters on their roster.

Strickland, a former undisputed middleweight champion, makes his return this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 302, fighting for the first time since he lost the title to Dricus du Plessis back in January of this year in a close decision defeat in Canada.

Sean Strickland's coach claims live betting may have affected corner advice in UFC 297 title loss
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Returning in search of a potential route back to a championship charge, outspoken contender, Strickland takes on former title challenger, Paulo Costa – with the pair sharing a distinct rivalry atop the middleweight pile.

READ MORE:  Joaquin Buckley stakes claim for 'Crazy' fight with UFC star Kamaru Usman next: 'He's not booked'
Paulo Costa claims he's not signed contract to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 I don't know what happened
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Sean Strickland rips UFC over fighter pay issue

And first voicing his dissatisfaction with the new design of fight gloves which will be donned for the first time this weekend at UFC 302 in New Jersey, Strickland has now hit out at promotional brass and executives in the organization for “leeching” and not putting fighters livelihoods first.

Sean Strickland is not a fan of the new gloves debuting at UFC 302: 'Yeah, they absolutely suck'

“Sometimes you gotta get ready to f*cking throw away your entire career if you don’t get your sh*t, you know,” Sean Strickland told Daniel Cormier during an interview. “It’s just doing the f*cking right things, man. Like, the UFC doesn’t do the right things. It doesn’t f*cking do the right things. It doesn’t do the right things with most of their roster.”

READ MORE:  Video - UFC megastar Conor McGregor caught trying to pull off woman's blouse on nightclub dance floor

“Like, if you go look at what these guys that run [the UFC], you see what they’re making to what [fighters] are get paid, it’s f*cking sh*t, dude,” Sean Strickland explained. “The UFC does not do the f*cking right things. And unless you hold them at f*cking gunpoint, they ain’t gonna f*cking do it.” 

What are your thoughts on Sean Strickland’s comments on the UFC?

READ MORE:  Islam Makhachev closing as big betting favorite to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 this weekend in New Jersey

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts